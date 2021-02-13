One person killed in car crash near Conway

February 13, 2021

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person was killed in a car crash near Conway.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. Friday night on Highway 19 near Nancy Lane, according to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Tidwell said the driver of a 2009 Chevy Express van was traveling south on the roadway when they ran off the road and overturned.

The driver was the only person in the car and was wearing a seatbelt.

