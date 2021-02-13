Man shot in Georgetown County, left on the side of the road, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for suspects after someone was shot in the leg in Georgetown County.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Friday night on U.S. 521 coming from Andrews towards Georgetown. Deputies said the wounded victim was shot in the leg, and as a passenger in a vehicle along with the shooter and a driver.
Authorities said they were then told the driver pulled over to the 521 Mini Mart, and the shooter pulled the victim from the car to the side of the road. The shooter and the driver then drove away.
The victim was later found by a passerby, who called authorities.
No further details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5101.
