FIRST ALERT: Cold and wet weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Widespread rain and chilly temperatures will last throughout this weekend for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. We’ve already seen shower activity this morning and plenty more is on the way. A 100% chance of rain is on tap all weekend long, with very few breaks in the rain expected.
On top of the rain, we’ll also see cold temperatures. Highs will struggle to reach the middle 40s around the Grand Strand and Pee Dee with no real warm-up insight for the weekend.
Rain chances will also continue into the new week. Scattered showers will be possible for Monday with a 40% chance of rain. Tuesday a more impressive system arrives as a 60% chance of rain is on the way.
By the time we wrap up rain chances on Tuesday, most of the area will have picked up around 2-4″ of rainfall. Even as we head towards the end of next week, more active weather looks possible
