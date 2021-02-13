DHEC: Over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.C., 13 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday 1,561 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 423,711 and deaths to 7,072, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 101 new COVID-19 cases while 46 were in Florence County. No new deaths were reported in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee in Saturday’s data.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 34,617 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 6.4%.
Of the state’s 11,631 inpatient hospital beds, 9,151 are in use for an 80.55% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 1,302 are COVID-19 patients, of which 301 are in ICU and 174 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
