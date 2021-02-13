Charlotte man who survived battle with COVID-19 celebrates 90th birthday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man who survived a battle with COVID-19 is celebrating his 90th birthday.
Robert James developed symptoms in September and was immediately admitted to the hospital for treatment. Friday night, he was back home with the family who he says was inspiration to beat the virus.
“After living 90 years it’s got to be a big day,” James said.
Robert James has seen a lot in his life. A depression, a world war, a moon landing. But some in his family feared what he wouldn’t see was his 90th birthday.
“My fear was losing him, him being his age,” said Robert’s daughter.
Robert is a family man. He was married for over 50 years until his wife passed. He likes his cigars, even though he never lights them and according to pictures around the house, he’s been enjoying them for a long time.
He’s surrounded every day by his children and their children. He says his family is his strength. And it was family he leaned on when the coronavirus came in through the front door.
“I was diagnosed first, and after that he was diagnosed,” daughter Pazara James said.
Late last year, Robert and Pazara both came down with the COVID-19 virus. There was the obvious concern, but there was also strength and a determination.
“It didn’t worry me, it was inconvenient,” said the elder James.
Inconvenient for Robert, worrisome for the rest of the family.
“Talked to the nurse and told her his symptoms and due to his age she thought he should go to the hospital,” said his daughter Cassandra Lowery.
Robert was taken to Novant Huntersville and was kept in rehab for a month.
“It was sort of mixed up but we got through it,” Robert told us. Robert says his devotion to his family is why he pulled through this.
“When you get out of the home environment and get into the medical environment it’s a different ballgame. It makes you appreciate home,” Robert said.
And the party doesn’t end here. Friends and family will hold a drive-by parade Saturday to show their love and support to a man that despite his age, you can’t hold down.
“I always appreciated friends and my family, because all you got is each other,” Robert said.
