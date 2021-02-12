Woman receives new home after finishing Habitat for Humanity program

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Horry County woman moved into her new home Friday.
It comes after two years of hard work on her part to pay for it, thanks to a program with Habitat for Humanity of Horry County.
Otega Fields struggled for many years trying to find affordable housing. She had to work two, sometimes three jobs just to make ends meet.
“I had to drive to Charleston every weekend just to make a decent paycheck,” Fields said.
She applied for a Habitat House, which is a home built by Habitat for Humanity, under the condition that she goes through a stringent financial literacy program in order to save enough for a down payment and to pay a mortgage.
Two years later, she’s now in her Habitat House.
“I’m feeling great, overjoyed and just thankful,” Fields said.
Jason Green, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Horry County, said about six people per year go through the program Fields went through in order to get a new home.
He said seeing how ecstatic people are the day they get that new home never gets old.
“To see the joy in the family’s face and everyone else involved is truly an inspiring piece for me,” Greene said.
Fields said with a new roof over her head and two years of newfound financial knowledge, she’s ready for a bright future ahead.
“Hopefully I can enjoy life,” she said. “I don’t have to work as hard as I was. Maybe go back to school and get a career, just to better myself even more.”
