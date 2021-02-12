Warrants: Surfside Beach man crashes stolen vehicle, carjacks another

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Surfside Beach man crashed a stolen vehicle Thursday before carjacking a woman who stopped to render aid, according to arrest warrants.
Before the alleged carjacking, 22-year-old Joseph Thompson Marshall stole a 2013 Mercedes-Benz C250 from a home on Montclair Drive, authorities said.
The victim told Marshall he was not allowed to use the vehicle and had “gone as far as to hide the keys to avoid it being taken,” according to arrest warrants.
Authorities said Marshall then crashed the vehicle in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and Sheffield Parkway.
A woman who saw the crash reportedly stopped to check on Marshall’s well-being.
According to arrest warrants, Marshall forcibly removed her from her vehicle – a 2013 Hyundai Elantra – and tossed her to the ground.
Marshall then reportedly fled northbound on Highway 17 Bypass in the woman’s vehicle.
He was later arrested by Horry County police and transported to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He is charged with carjacking and grand larceny.
Marshall is expected to appear before a judge for a bond hearing Friday afternoon.
