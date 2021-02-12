This Is Carolina: Aynor Elementary School students share what Valentine’s Day means to them

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Friday was a fun-filled day back at school for elementary students.
While wearing masks and making their way around the plexiglass, they got to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Aynor Elementary first-graders included WMBF News anchor Meredith Helline in their celebrations via Google Meet.
They shared what Valentine’s Day means to them, what they look forward to and some secret crushes!
We sure hope this story brings you a smile as big as the kids and ours.
WMBF News Anchor Meredith Hellin has your good news.
