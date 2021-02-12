Store clerk shot during attempted robbery in Florence, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A store clerk is recovering after being shot during an armed robbery in Florence, according to police.
The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the Oakland Superette on East Marion Street at around 7:20 p.m. Thursday in reference to a shooting.
Police then learned an adult and a juvenile entered and attempted to rob the store before the adult shot the clerk. Both suspects left the scene following the shooting, according to police.
The clerk was transported to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Authorities said the adult suspect was described as a Black male, approximately 6′3″ and 150 pounds wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
