State superintendent to discuss schools reopening, vaccination efforts for teachers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman will hold a virtual media briefing Friday morning.
Spearman is expected to provide an update on schools reopening in the state, and COVID-19 vaccination efforts for teachers and staff, a press release stated.
Spearman is also set to discuss new federal funds allocated to South Carolina for public and private schools.
The virtual briefing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
