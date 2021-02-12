Search dogs, excavator brought in to assist in search for missing Horry County man

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Socastee area remains the scene of a massive search for a Horry County man who went missing earlier this week.
Mikayla Moskov, spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department, said CUE, a missing persons organization out of North Carolina, has a large search team out across Socastee Friday aiding in the search for 26-year-old Corey Morrison. That team includes about a dozen search dogs, she added.
Additionally, officers and members of Horry County Fire Rescue are out on local waterways, with the dive team also in some of the water sources throughout the Azalea Lakes community.
Morrison was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday near Murphy’s Law restaurant off the Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol found Morrison’s car after it had hit a ditch off Highway 17 Bypass near Azalea Lakes, but there was no sign of Morrison.
Authorities said an excavator was brought in to attempt to locate any items of evidence at the original crash site.
According to Moskov, the HCPD ran its bloodhounds through the area again as part of the search.
Anyone with information on where Morrison is should call police at (843) 248-1520.
