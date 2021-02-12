Riverfront projects could begin construction by June

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews
A riverfront project, including condominiums, a brewhouse, restaurant and retail space, is zipping through its approval process with the City of Conway and could be under construction by June, according to North Carolina developer Stephen Fitzpatrick.
For awhile, Fitzpatrick thought his company, Genford Development Company, would be allowed to build only one of the two buildings his company had planned, but learned recently that the city will allow him to build both.
Fitzpatrick met with Conway City Council this past week and has been working on reconfiguring the condominium project since then.
The building, expected to have 50 condominiums, will now have two elevators instead of one, more condominiums with balconies providing better views of the river, a workout area and pool on the second floor overlooking the river, and some changes in the materials used.
Fitzpatrick says the once-planned peaked roofs will now be flat and some of the condominiums have been reconfigured and stacked to take advantage of the beautiful view that he says is “just unique and needs to be used.”
This project will be located behind the old Jerry Cox Company and Kingston Street, siding S.C. 905 and behind Kingston Presbyterian Church.
He plans to replace the Ocean Fish Market with a newer, more up-to-date restaurant, but wants to keep the look and flavor of the longtime Downtown Conway eatery, so he plans to take some of its materials and use them for trellises and other features. He’s also trying to gather as many pictures as he can of the business that has been operating in that location for more than 50 years.
Although they are not officially in pre-sales for the condominiums, Fitzpatrick says he has already had about three, four or maybe five people tell him they’d like to buy one.
There are two issues still to be scaled: one is parking and the other is cost. Fitzpatrick says there will be only one parking space for each condominium unit, but residents have permission to use the parking lot across Kingston Street.
As for cost, he said, “We do have a source of finances that is a private equity-type thing, but we’re still not immune to price increases. Costs are outrageous,” he said.
That has caused them to look at different options, but they’re confident they can make the plan work.
Click here for the full report.
Copyright 2021 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.