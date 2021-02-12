Police: 1 killed in shooting near Loris convenience store, suspect in custody

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Horry County on Thursday.
The Loris Police Department said the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. at the Speedway location at 5370 Broad St.
Detectives later determined it may have stemmed from a road rage incident, according to police.
Loris Police Chief Gary Buley said one person died in the incident. Buley also said a suspect was at the scene and was taken into custody.
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge later confirmed the victim was a 34-year-old male. Edge added that the victim died after being taken to the hospital.
LPD said this was an isolated incident and the scene is clear. There is currently no danger to the public, according to police.
Buley said more information will be available later Thursday evening.
