McLeod Health hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Carolina Forest, handing out nearly 1,000 vouchers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - McLeod Health will host another COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Grand Strand, this time in the Carolina Forest area.
The hospital announced Friday that the event will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Academy of the Arts, Science and Technology High School on International Drive in Myrtle Beach.
McLeod also said this will be for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and will be available to those who qualify under Phase 1a of South Carolina’s vaccine distribution plan. As of this week, this now includes residents ages 65 and older across the state.
A voucher will also be required, which can be picked up Friday at the McLeod Health Carolina Forest Campus on McLeod Health Boulevard. McLeod says those wanting a voucher will have to remain in their car upon arriving to pick one up.
The hospital confirmed with WMBF News that they plan to hand out “a little over 1,000″ vouchers and that they will be “first come, first serve.”
Saturday’s event will come a week after the hospital hosted Horry County’s first mass vaccination event in North Myrtle Beach. McLeod said Friday that more first dose evens in Horry County are planned in the coming weeks.
