Man facing attempted murder charge in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged in connection to a shooting in Florence County that left one person hurt, deputies said.
Marquavious Jon’Te Perkins-Cooper, 19, is charged with attempted murder and hit and-run, leaving the scene of an accident.
The charges stem from an incident that happened on Jan. 20 in the area of 904 South Cashua Drive, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Perkins-Cooper allegedly shot the victim in the shoulder while he and a co-defendant were fleeing a store following a shoplifting incident.
According to deputies, Perkins-Cooper also struck another vehicle in the parking lot while fleeing the scene.
Online records show Perkins-Cooper was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Tuesday.
As of Friday, no bond has been set on his charges.
