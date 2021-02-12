Local assisted living residents send Valentine’s Day cards to patients at Tidelands Health

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents at a local assisted living facility were able to spread love to those in the hospital ahead of Valentine’s Day.
Tidelands Health said Friday that its patients received messages in the form of more than 60 Valentine’s Day cards from residents at Inlet Coastal Resort in Murrells Inlet. The hospital said each note was addressed to “someone special.”
“Our residents are always thinking of ways they can help others in their community,” said Laura Cason, marketing director at Inlet Coastal Resort in a statement. “With Valentine’s Day approaching, they want to spread love to those who might need it most right now. We hope these cards lift the spirits of patients at Tidelands Health.”
Tidelands also not the first time Inlet Coastal has shown support for those hospitalized. Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, residents made 100 “Get Well” cards for those in Tidelands hospitals.
“You may think a card is a small gesture, but it means the world to patients in our hospitals who are battling COVID-19 or working to recover from other medical challenges,” said Ashley Capps, vice president of nursing and operations at Tidelands Health. “The heartfelt cards from the residents at Inlet Coastal Resort truly brightened the day for our patients.”
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.