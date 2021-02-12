Latta native, former Gamecock, Donell Stanley signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (WMBF) - The Super Bowl champions now have a little piece of the Pee Dee on their roster.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the signing of Latta native and former South Carolina Gamecock Donell Stanley to the team on Friday. Stanley was signed along with two other players less than a week after the Bucs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Stanley was waived by the Miami Dolphins late last year after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. He did not play an NFL snap during the 2020 season.
During his time at South Carolina, Stanley played 50 games on the offensive line, including 12 as a starter as a sixth-year senior in 2019. He’s also signing with the Buccaneers as a center, a position he played 11 games in during his final season in Columbia.
Prior to his time with the Gamecocks, Stanley was a standout at Latta High School, touted as one of the top offensive line recruits in the country at the time.
He was also selected to both the U.S. Army All-American Game and the Shrine Bowl, as well as being named a finalist for South Carolina’s Mr. Football title in 2013.
