Horry County releases hospitality fee settlement details after all municipalities approve

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – After nearly two years, countless court hearings and hundreds of hours of mediation, the battle over hospitality fees could be over in just a couple of months.
In March 2019, Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit against Horry County, claiming that the county was illegally taking millions of dollars in hospitality fees from the municipalities.
It stems from a resolution passed in 1996 that allowed Horry County to collect a 1.5% hospitality tax. The money was spent on numerous road projects throughout the county.
The resolution was slated to expire in 2017.
But in December 2016, the county passed an ordinance that extended the Sunset Provision on the 1.5% hospitality fee to Jan. 1, 2022. According to Myrtle Beach leaders, the county did not receive their consent.
The city of Myrtle Beach and Horry County reached an agreed upon settlement last week but had to get the approval of other municipalities involved in the case before details could be reached.
This week Atlantic Beach, Aynor, Conway, Loris, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach all met and approved of the settlement.
The settlement agreement provides for the following:
- A class will be certified for settlement purposes only consisting of those who paid the Hospitality Fee within the City and/or other municipalities from January 1, 2017 through August 10, 2019.
- The County will pay $19 million to the City to establish a common fund from which verified claims and other disbursements will be paid.
- Settlement class members will be able to submit verified claims for reimbursement until May 15, 2021 for 100% of the Hospitality Fees they paid during the period in question.
- 50% of the amount remaining in the common fund after payment of those claims and disbursements will be distributed to the City and the other participating municipalities for use on tourism-related projects and programs authorized by statute on an agreed allocated basis.
- 25% of the amount remaining will be distributed to the South Carolina Bar Foundation for use on access to justice programs and services within Horry County on a priority basis, in exchange for a release and waiver of any claim to a greater amount.
- The remaining 25% will be held in trust by the City in an interest-bearing account for a period of three years to address any further claims from class members and/or any collateral claims. After the three-year period has run, any funds remaining will be distributed to the City and the other participating municipalities on the same agreed allocated basis.
- The County will recommence collecting its Hospitality Fee within the City and other participating municipalities, and the City and the other participating municipalities will return to charging their hospitality and accommodations fees and taxes at the levels that were in effect prior to January 1, 2019. The County, City, and participating municipalities will coordinate this transition with one another.
- The Hospitality Fee collected by the County within each municipality, less a standard administrative fee, will be returned to that municipality for use on tourism-related projects and programs authorized by statute.
A hearing for the preliminary approval of the settlement agreement is scheduled to go before the circuit court on Feb. 16. Further proceedings in circuit court will be required before the settlement agreement can be go into effect.
A final hearing is anticipated on April 16.
