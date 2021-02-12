FIRST ALERT: Weekend washout

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Periods of steady rain will continue all the way through the weekend along with cold temperatures.
The anticipated long stretch of cold wet weather has settled in and will remain locked in place through the weekend.
Areas of light rain and drizzle will continue at times through tonight with temperatures dropping only a few degrees into the upper 30s inland and lower 40s on the beaches.
Steady rain returns to the area on Saturday with periods of moderate to heavy rain at times through the day. Rain chances on Saturday will hover around 100% through most of the day. Once again, a northeast wind will keep temperatures locked into the lower to middle 40s all days long with wind chills at times in the middle to upper 30s.
A brief break from the rain arrives Saturday night with areas of mist and temperatures dropping to around 40.
On Sunday, yet another round of rain arrives from midday through the evening and once again periods of moderate to heavy rain will be possible. Temperatures will hover in the middle 40s through the day.
Rain totals through the weekend will average around 2 inches for most areas.
The unsettled weather pattern continues through next week with rain-makers arriving again late Monday and Tuesday and yet another by late Wednesday and Thursday.
7 day rain totals will likely reach or exceed 4 inches in many areas.
