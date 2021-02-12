FIRST ALERT: Cold & damp weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We have already hit our high temperature at midnight. We were in the lower 50s both in Myrtle Beach and in Florence. Since then, our temperatures will continue to fall throughout the morning as scattered showers and chilly weather become the new normal for the weekend.
Areas of rain will continue off an on throughout the day today with light mist and drizzle possible as well. Temperatures will climb just slightly this afternoon with an afternoon high of 48° in Myrtle Beach and 44° in Florence. Today’s rain will be hit and miss and will come in waves. That trend will begin to change as we head into Saturday, where widespread rain moves in.
Temperatures will fall overnight into the lower 40s as we head into Saturday morning. Moisture continues to roll into the area with a widespread rain chance arriving Saturday morning and continuing throughout the entire day. Temperatures will be stuck into the mid-upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies and soggy conditions.
A brief break in the activity should arrive by the evening hours on Saturday and into Sunday morning. By the middle of the day Sunday, rain will pick back up with rain chances returning to 80%. Highs on Sunday will be stuck in the mid-upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies as the rain continues to fall.
Just from the weekend alone, rainfall totals look to range from 1-2″ with many spots making a run at 3″.
Unfortunately, additional rain chances will return for the start of next week with another system arriving on Monday but the widespread rain picking up on Tuesday.
