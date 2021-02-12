Feb. 11 Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school hoops scores

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re just over a week away from the basketball postseason for our local South Carolina High School League teams. In Class 4A Region VI region champions were crowned and in Class 3A Region VII the region tournament tipped off. Scores from all area games can be found below.
BOYS
Hartsville 71 - Myrtle Beach 46
*Hartsville wins its first region championship in eight seasons. The Red Foxes will be at home to begin the playoffs while the Seahawks will be on the road.*
Legion 61 - Cheraw 49
GIRLS
North Myrtle Beach 39 - Darlington 25
*The Lady Chiefs win the region title and will be at home to start the postseason while the Lady Falcons will travel.*
Myrtle Beach 55 - Hartsville 34 (Region 6-4A Tournament consolation game)
Waccamaw 60 - Dillon 31 (Region 7-3A Tournament Semifinals)
Loris 46 - Georgetown 28 (Region 7-3A Tournament Semifinals)
The Lady Lions will host the Lady Warriors in the region championship game on Monday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m.
