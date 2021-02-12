DHEC: S.C. registers over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 45 additional deaths announced

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 2,070 new COVID-19 cases and 45 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 421,876 and deaths to 7,057, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 138 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. In Florence County, 46 new virus cases were reported and no additional deaths.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 37,536 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 8.9%.
Of the state’s 11,385 inpatient hospital beds, 9,217 are in use for a 80.96% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 1,375 are COVID-19 patients, of which 310 are in ICU and 174 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
