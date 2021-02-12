DHEC responds to transparency questions regarding press briefing strategy

“Out of respect for reporters’ deadlines and our public health officials’ time, we typically don’t ask city- or county-specific questions that are of interest to only two or three outlets and instead ensure we’re asking the most frequently submitted questions and questions that affect the overall state. All city- or county-specific media questions not addressed during the media briefings, or any questions we don’t have time to ask, are responded to by way of the state’s Joint Information Center,” JIC officials said.