Coroner identifies man killed at Loris gas station in ‘self-defense’ after alleged road rage

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The victim of a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in Loris has been identified.
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge identified the victim as 34-year-old David Gordon Lynn, of Loris. He said the man died at the Loris emergency room from a gunshot wound.
Loris police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Speedway location at 5370 Broad St.
Detectives later determined it may have stemmed from a road rage incident that spilled into the parking lot of the Speedway, according to police.
Police said witnesses told officers a truck allegedly pulled up to the gas pumps with a second truck following closely behind. A man in the second truck then left his vehicle with what appeared to be a knife and approached the first truck.
Witnesses also told police after opening the door to the truck that wasn’t his, the man with the knife was shot by the driver in self-defense.
No charges have been announced in the case and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 756-4000.
