Authorities arrest 72-year-old Florence man after finding child sexual abuse material

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man has been arrested after officials say he was found in possession of child sexual abuse material.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Thursday that 72-year-old Charles Simpson Cromer, of Florence, was arrested in connection to the investigation.
Officials said investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made the arrest along with Florence County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led them to Cromer.
Cromer was arrested Wednesday and was charged with one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Online records show he was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond hours after his arrest.
The case will be prosecuted by the attorney general’s office.
Officials also said Homeland Security Investigations and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.
