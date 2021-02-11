Vaccination event to be held at Robeson County Fairgrounds

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A COVID-19 vaccination event is scheduled for next week at the Robeson County Fairgrounds.
According to a press release, UNC Health Southeastern partnered with the Unified Robeson Chapter of the NAACP for the event. It is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18., from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“We are continuing to expand our outreach to communities in our region to make the vaccine more accessible, removing as many barriers as possible so as many people who are eligible can take advantage of this opportunity to get this proven protection from the serious effects of COVID-19,” said Jason Cox, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and chief operating officer.
Based on state health department guidelines, anyone 65 and older or healthcare workers wishing to schedule their first dose appointment for the event may call (910) 671-5395 or email their name, date of birth and phone number to vaccine@srmc.org.
According to the release, participants are asked to wear short-sleeved shirts to expedite the vaccination process.
You must also bring their insurance card and a state-issued identification card, such as a driver’s license. Patients are reminded to wear masks and practice social distancing.
