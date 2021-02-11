Stolen vehicle linked to Georgetown County homicide, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the Andrews area, deputies said.
According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Wednesday to a home on Gapway Road and found the body of 69-year-old William Butler Jr.
Deputes said a truck was stolen from the home and is believed to be connected to the homicide.
The truck is described as a red 2003 Chevrolet S-10 Z71 with tag “V31609.”
According to deputies, the truck will likely not have lumber in the bed as seen in the photo above.
If you see the vehicle, call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact Senior Inv. Hank Carrison with GCSO at (843) 436-6058.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.