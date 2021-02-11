Myrtle Beach skateboarders chip in to raise money for new quarter pipe at Matt Hughes Skate Park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach skateboarding community came together to raise enough money for a new quarter pipe at the Matt Hughes Skate Park.
Normally, the project would be something the city would have to pay for. When that wasn’t an option, skaters decided to take matters into their own hands.
Aaron Frobase is a city employee who has worked for years on making the skate park as great as it can be. He decided to start an Instagram account meant to spread the word about how money was needed for the new quarter pipe.
Frobase gave out his Venmo account information so people could send him the money. Five days later, the skaters raised $6,000 – enough to buy the new quarter pipe.
“It just really was a snowball effect, and the more people saw it, the more they wanted to contribute,” Frobase said.
The quarter pipe will be short - just 24 inches tall - meaning it’ll be perfect for younger and newer skaters to learn.
“It’s easier for a kid to learn how to drop in on a two-foot ramp than a four-foot ramp,” Randy Davis, with DaVille Skate Shop, said. “They can start small and work their way up.”
Frobase said he’s optimistic about a timetable for construction moving forward.
“I think we’ll have it done by the end of the month,” he said.
Frobase said the company installing the quarter pipe is working on a project in Florence right now. He added that when the company is done with that project, the employees will come to Myrtle Beach to install the new quarter pipe.
