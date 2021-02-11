Myrtle Beach firefighter retires, begins new career as medical helicopter pilot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach firefighter is embarking on a new chapter after nearly two decades of service.
The department announced the retirement of Engineer Jack McLaughlin on Thursday.
McLaughlin, who spent 19 years with Myrtle Beach Fire, also served in the U.S. Army Reserve as an Apache helicopter pilot and was deployed multiple times.
In a Facebook post, the department thanked McLaughlin for his years of service to the city and country.
Officials said McLaughlin will begin a new career as a medical helicopter pilot.
