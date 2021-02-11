Myrtle Beach airport announces new nonstop flight from Grand Strand to Ohio

By WMBF News Staff | February 10, 2021 at 8:18 PM EST - Updated February 10 at 8:18 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new nonstop flight to and from Myrtle Beach has been added.

Spirit Airlines and Horry County Department of Airports announced on Wednesday a new nonstop flight from the Akron-Canton Airport from Myrtle Beach.

“As a top vacation destination, this new route will provide long-awaited air service for the growing demand that exists for travel between Akron-Canton and Myrtle Beach,” said Director of Airports Scott Van Moppes.

The nonstop service will begin on April 15.

Spirit will operate the flights twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

