MUSC-Marion vaccinating Pee Dee teachers with extra doses to avoid waste, school states

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A hospital in the Pee Dee has been vaccinating teachers with extra doses that are leftover at the end of the day in order to avoid throwing out the life-saving vaccine, according to the leader of one school.
South Carolina is currently in Phase 1a, which includes critical healthcare workers and those who are 65 and older. Teachers are in Phase 1b, which has not been implemented yet in the state.
Tracy Holcombe, the head of Pee Dee Academy, sent a statement to WMBF News explaining how the partnership was created and that teachers are only vaccinated if extra doses leftover from MUSC-Marion.
Extra doses can occur from time to time with the Pfizer vaccine. The drug manufacturer has said that vials contain five doses, but there are times when providers can get six or seven doses out of each vial, creating extra doses that weren’t scheduled.
She said that in early January, she received a memo from the State Department of Education, through the South Carolina Independent School Association’s executive director, encouraging school leaders to reach out to hospitals and schedule vaccinations for teachers.
Holcombe said that she reached out to MUSC-Marion who was ‘diligent’ in helping to schedule teachers for vaccinations.
But on Jan. 14, MUSC notified Holcombe that the governor ordered for hospitals to start booking vaccination appointments for those 70 and older. The hospital told Holcombe that it planned to vaccinate teachers with extra doses but warned that with the high demand there may not be excess vaccines.
“As the process for vaccinations has progressed, MUSC has begun to have extra doses. So as not to discard those doses, MUSC contacts us, and we send teachers to get those vaccines,” Holcombe said in a statement.
She added that it’s her understanding that other schools in the Pee Dee have partnered with local healthcare providers to vaccinate teachers in the same way.
“We feel strongly that teachers working in the face-to-face environment are absolutely deserving of receiving the vaccine and we are happy to partner with any other healthcare agency willing to provide such a service,” Holcombe said.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control revealed in a letter to lawmakers this week that vaccine providers are allowed to vaccinate outside of phases if there are extra doses and they want to avoid waste. But DHEC explained that it should be a last resort.
WMBF News has reached out to MUSC-Marion about teachers receiving the extra doses. We are waiting to hear back.
