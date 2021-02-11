MBPD receives large donation of teddy bears for children ahead of Valentine’s Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Valentine’s Day will be a bit sweeter for some kids in the Grand Strand, all thanks to a special donation.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Thursday that it receives an anonymous donation of several Teddy bears and other stuffed animals.
The toys, along with some other treats, will be handed out to children at the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand, and at Sandy Baptist Church on Friday according to police.
MBPD took to social media Thursday evening and thanked the donor for their gift.
