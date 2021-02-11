Mayor: CCMF still needs approval from Myrtle Beach, state before return

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After being unable to take the stage last year due to COVID-19, the Carolina Country Music Fest is already eyeing a return in 2021.
CCMF has recently been posting ticket and resort information on its social media pages ahead of the festival still scheduled for June 10-13. However, one thing needs to happen before headliners like Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Jake Owen take the stage.
Approval from state officials, as well as the City of Myrtle Beach.
“We actually have not spoken with the organizations yet,” said Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune. ”I know a date has been announced, but they still have to apply for a special events permit and they will have to get permission from the state to have an event that is much larger. So I don’t know where they are in that process.”
Per an executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster, events in which 250 people in South Carolina are subject to approval by the state’s commerce department. As of Thursday, CCMF did not appear in online records from the department, requesting an exception to go on as scheduled.
The festival website currently has a live countdown to June 10 and more information about tickets, which start at $49. At the time last year’s event was postponed in August, ticket holders were allowed to apply for a refund on the website. They were also encouraged to take advantage of rollover incentives.
Bethune said that Myrtle Beach is still being cautious with large events right now, adding that CCMF has also yet to apply for a special events permit with the city.
“Hopefully, we will be able to hold that event,” she said. “But I think a lot of things are still up in the air as to if that event will happen or not.”
WMBF News also reached out to CCMF organizer Bob Durkin about plans for the event, but have not received a response.
