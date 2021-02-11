Marlboro County officials working with partners to host more COVID-19 vaccine clinics

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Government officials in one Pee Dee county are working to get more of their residents vaccinated.
The Marlboro County government announced Thursday a set of drive-thru vaccine clinics happening next week. The county says it and MCGH Charity Trust are partnering “to provide logistical support and resources to any health care provider willing to vaccinate Marlboro County citizens.”
Marlboro County currently does not have an operating hospital.
All clinics will be located at the rear parking lot of Marlboro County High School in Bennettsville. Officials also ask those attending to enter via Bulldog Drive from Sulgrave Road. Vaccines will only be available to those 65 and older, parents who are home caregivers of chronically ill or special needs children and anyone else eligible in Phase 1a of South Carolina’s vaccine distribution plan.
The first clinic, hosted by MUSC Health, will be held on Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Pre-registration and appointments will be required, though anyone attending does not have to be a current MUSC patient. Click here to make an appointment.
Scotland Health will host the second clinic from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Feb. 18, with pre-registration and appointments also required. Call 1-843-454-0245 to make an appointment. Anyone attending does not have to be a Scotland Health patient.
The third clinic, held in conjunction with McLeod Health, will only be for those needing a second dose of the vaccine. That clinic will be held on Feb. 19 from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Anyone attending does not have to be a current McLeod patient.
