‘I got to find him’: Family pleads for information as police, SLED search for missing Horry County man

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department has called in more help in the search for a missing man.
The State Law Enforcement Division, Department of Natural Resources and CUE, a missing persons organization out of North Carolina, has joined the search for 26-year-old Corey Morrison.
He was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday near Murphy’s Law restaurant off Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach.
Morrison’s cousin, Alex Stead, said he works at Bonefish Grill and went to Murphy’s Law after he got off work on Sunday.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol found Morrison’s car after it had hit a ditch off Highway 17 Bypass, but there was no sign of Morrison.
“There’s cars going by here at 60 miles an hour just flying around. Really hurt his car, probably hurt himself,” Stead said. “Got to think of a guy that’s trying to fight for his survival, but at the same time, he’s scared. I don’t know where he is, but I got to find him.”
On Wednesday, search crews were out at Azalea Lakes looking for Morrison. Stead said his cousin lives off Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, so he would typically cut through Azalea Lakes on his way home.
Police started the search in a retention pond on Azalea Lakes Boulevard, where Horry County Fire Rescue sent in a dive team. They didn’t find anything after three hours of searching.
“There’s got to be somebody that saw something. Somebody in Azlaea Lakes that has a Ring doorbell, camera,” Stead said.
Stead talked about his cousin and said Morrison is a passionate runner and is training for a marathon. Stead said he hopes to see his cousin run again.
“He was doing really amazing, keeping up with the running and watching his times, getting better and better. He’s constantly pushing himself to be a better person. It’s a big blow without him around, and we got to bring him home,” Stead said.
Anyone with information on Morrison’s whereabouts is asked to call 843-248-1520.
