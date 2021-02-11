Horry County police search for carjacking suspect, stolen vehicle

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a carjacking that took place Thursday afternoon.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, the carjacking took place around 2:46 p.m. near the U.S. 17 Bypass and Sheffield Parkway.
Authorities said a related car crash did occur in the area prior to the incident, and no injuries were reported in the wreck.
The suspect has been identified and police are searching for them, officials said.
According to authorities, the person is driving a stolen 2013 red Hyundai Elantra with S.C. plate LJP-611.
