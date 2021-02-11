Grand Strand Medical Center unable to vaccinate group of people because of shipment delays

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A group of people waiting to receive their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Grand Strand Medical Center Thursday were unable to get that shot due to shipment delays, hospital staff said.
Spokesperson Katie Maclay said Grand Strand Medical Center did not receive its anticipated delivery of vaccines this week because of severe weather that caused shipping delays across the southeastern part of the country.
“Unfortunately, we had to cancel appointments today (Thursday) and for the remainder of this week while we wait for the allotment to arrive,” Maclay said. “Assuming we receive the full order by this weekend, Grand Strand Medical Center will be inviting those who had their appointment canceled to return to the clinic on Monday to receive their vaccine. We apologize for the confusion this caused and look forward to vaccinating our community members.”
A post on Grand Strand Medical Center’s website states: “At this time, because of limited availability, we have run out of first doses for our public vaccine clinic. Any future clinics will require appointments to be made through your VAMS account.”
Members of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday that the federal government had made S.C. and other southeastern states aware of possible delays in the arrival of vaccine shipments due to severe weather potentially impacting vaccine shipping hubs.
DHEC officials said Thursday they are aware that there were issues with getting Pfizer shipments from its manufacturing location in Michigan out to southeastern statements on time over the weekend, which impacted about a dozen states.
Jennifer Roberts will have more on the delays starting tonight at 6 on WMBF News.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.