Florence man charged after falsely identifying as a police officer, deputies say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies say a Florence County man is in custody after allegedly impersonating a police officer.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found 38-year-old Daniel Wayne Barnett, of Florence, was found to have falsely represented himself as an officer between Oct. 31, 2020, and Dec. 10, 2020.
Investigators also said Barnett, while in his personal vehicle, illegally detained drivers on traffic stops while wearing a badge and openly wearing a handgun in Florence County.
Officials also allege at the time of these events, Barnett was not a law enforcement officer.
Barnett is charged with four counts of impersonating a law enforcement officer and four counts of unlawfully carrying a pistol.
He’s being held at the Florence County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.