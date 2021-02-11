FIRST ALERT: Foggy morning, nasty weather continues into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A prolonged stretch of cloudy and nasty weather will keep rain chances in the forecast for the rest of the week and through the weekend.
An active storm track across the southern United States will keep a steady stream of moisture and multiple storm systems headed into the Carolinas for the next ten days. The result will be numerous rain chances, plenty of cloud cover and temperatures swinging both in the positive and negative directions.
Before we talk about the nasty weather that arrives, we do want to let you know that dense fog is a problem as you are headed out the door this morning. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for coastal waters this morning until Noon and the fog will be a problem for the morning commute. Take your time on this cloudy, foggy and mild morning.
Despite the cloud cover, temperatures will warm into the low-mid 60s today here in Horry County. We’ll see winds transition out of the southwest with highs in the mid-upper 60s in the Pee Dee by this afternoon. Most of the day will be on the dry side before the rain chances arrive from the northwest later today as our first of many systems slides into the area. Rain chances should hold off until after sunset today.
Periods of light rain will continue on Friday as the cold front will drop afternoon temperatures into the middle and upper 40s making for a raw and wet kind of day. Regardless, the rain on Friday will not be heavy but it will be more annoying than anything. There could be a few hours of dry time Friday evening before rain chances sky rocket into the weekend.
This weekend is nasty. There’s no other way to put it. A soaking rain is likely for Saturday and Sunday with chilly temperatures as highs stay in the middle to upper 40s. Steady rain is expected through Saturday and Sunday, keeping those Valentine’s Day plans indoors here in the Carolinas.
Rain may briefly take a break by next Monday, but we will hold onto a few scattered showers Monday at 30%. Unfortunately, another significant rainmaker will return on Tuesday. As we look ahead to the extended forecast, it’s important to download that First Alert Weather App for each update to the palm of you hand. As of right now, models like the idea of 3-4″ of rain possible through Tuesday here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. It’s going to be soggy.
With every wave of rain that rolls into the area, we will send you the push notification with your forecast and the latest updates.
