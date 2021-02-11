FIRST ALERT: Foggy morning, nasty weather continues into the weekend

Rain may briefly take a break by next Monday, but we will hold onto a few scattered showers Monday at 30%. Unfortunately, another significant rainmaker will return on Tuesday. As we look ahead to the extended forecast, it’s important to download that First Alert Weather App for each update to the palm of you hand. As of right now, models like the idea of 3-4″ of rain possible through Tuesday here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. It’s going to be soggy.