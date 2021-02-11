FIRST ALERT: Falling temperatures, rising rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Increasing rain and much cooler temperatures will make for a wet, chilly and gloomy forecast through the weekend.
An active storm track across the southern United States will keep a steady stream of moisture and multiple storm systems headed into the Carolinas for the next ten days. The result will be numerous rain chances, plenty of cloud cover and temperatures swinging both in the positive and negative directions.
The first round of rain moves into the region tonight and could even be accompanied by a thunderstorm or two. Temperatures tonight will drop to near 50 by sunrise on Friday as cooler weather starts to filter into the region.
Friday morning will start off with areas of light rain, mist and drizzle and temperatures near 50. As colder air continues to move in on a northeasterly wind, temperatures will drop into the middle 40s by the afternoon. While no heavy rain is expected, mist and drizzle will keep the day very damp and chilly.
Another more significant surge of moisture arrives on Saturday with a steady rain developing in the morning and likely lasting through the entire day. Temperatures will be stuck in the middle to upper 40s.
After a brief break in the rain Saturday night through Sunday morning, showers and perhaps a period of steady rain will return once again by midday Sunday into Sunday afternoon. Along with the rain, temperatures will remain stuck in the 40s to near 50.
Rainfall totals through the end of the weekend will likely average 2 inches or so in most areas with up to 3 inches possible in local spots.
More rain chances return once again next week.
