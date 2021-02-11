Ex-Clemson QB Lawrence to have surgery before NFL draft

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have surgery on his non-throwing shoulder before the NFL draft.
That’s according to his representative Kyle Strongin at MGC Sports.
Lawrence is expected to be the No. 1 overall selection in April by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the top pick. Because of the upcoming surgery, Lawrence will have a workout session for NFL personnel on Friday instead of waiting for Clemson’s regularly scheduled pro day on March 11.
He announced he would officially declare for the NFL Draft in January with a video posted to social media on Wednesday morning titled “Thank you, Clemson.”
The decision, which came as no surprise, ends one of the greatest careers in Clemson football history. Lawrence over his 3 seasons in Death Valley threw for over 10,000 yards, 90 touchdown passes to just 17 interceptions and also rushed for 18 scores.
He also leaves as one of the winningest players in college football history. Over 3 seasons, Lawrence’s record with Clemson was 34-2. That includes 3 trips to the College Football playoffs, 2 times playing in the National Championship game and winning the National Title in his freshman season.
In his final season, Lawrence threw for over 3,100 yards, 24 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. All that despite missing time due to contracting COVID-19. He finished 2nd in the voting for the Heisman Trophy behind Alabama’s DeVonta Smith.
