DHEC: Severe weather could impact arrival of COVID-19 vaccine shipments to S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday that severe weather could impact the arrival of COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the state.
According to information from DHEC, the federal government made S.C. and other southeastern states aware of the possible delay over the next few days.
Severe weather has the potential to impact the FedEx facility in Memphis and the UPS facility in Lousiville that are vaccine shipping hubs for several southeastern states, DHEC officials said.
The majority of hospitals and large vaccine providers in S.C. receive their vaccine shipments directly from the federal government, and any shipping delays are beyond state health officials’ control, a press release stated.
DHEC has been in contact with all providers who receive their vaccines directly from the federal government, and the agency will provide additional information as it comes in.
“South Carolina will continue to receive its full weekly allotments of vaccine. However, some providers may need to reschedule some appointments due to possible federal shipping delays,” the release stated.
