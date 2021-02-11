DHEC: S.C. registers over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 84 additional deaths announced

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 1,428 new COVID-19 cases and 84 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 419,435 and deaths to 7,010, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 86 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths. In Florence County, 71 new virus cases were reported and five additional deaths.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 20,613 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 10.3%.
Of the state’s 11,370 inpatient hospital beds, 9,262 are in use for a 81.46% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 1,391 are COVID-19 patients, of which 329 are in ICU and 195 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
