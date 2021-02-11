Delta announces new nonstop flight from Myrtle Beach to Minnesota

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach International Airport is expanding its flight offerings this spring.
Delta Airlines announced Thursday a new, nonstop service to Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport beginning April 12.
“Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport is a global hub for Delta Airlines, and will provide passengers from the Grand Strand even more convenient options for traveling to Minneapolis/St. Paul, destinations across the United States and internationally,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports. “Delta has been an integral partner of the Myrtle Beach International Airport and our local community and we thank them for their continued support.”
The move comes one day after Spirit Airlines announced a new route from Myrtle Beach to Akron-Canton Airport.
To book your Delta flight, click here.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.