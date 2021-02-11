Conway police announce $10K reward for info in shooting death of mother, young daughter

Conway police announce $10K reward for info in shooting death of mother, young daughter
Tasjunique Graham and her daughter, 3-year-old Bailey Simon. (Source: City of Conway via Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff | February 11, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST - Updated February 11 at 8:23 AM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the double homicide of a mother and her young daughter, Conway police said Thursday.

Tasjunique Graham and Bailey Simon were shot and killed on Suggs Street last September.

RELATED STORY: ‘We need your help’: Conway police continue search for suspect in shooting deaths of mother, young child

Graham died at the scene, while the 3-year-old Simon died days later at a local hospital.

“Conway PD has continued to actively investigate this murder. We believe there are people in the community who could provide valuable information on a suspect(s),” the department said in a news release.

Anyone who has information on the case is asked to call Conway police at (843) 248-1790.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.