Conway police announce $10K reward for info in shooting death of mother, young daughter

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the double homicide of a mother and her young daughter, Conway police said Thursday.
Tasjunique Graham and Bailey Simon were shot and killed on Suggs Street last September.
Graham died at the scene, while the 3-year-old Simon died days later at a local hospital.
“Conway PD has continued to actively investigate this murder. We believe there are people in the community who could provide valuable information on a suspect(s),” the department said in a news release.
Anyone who has information on the case is asked to call Conway police at (843) 248-1790.
