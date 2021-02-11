CCU to renovate campus library, build new learning complex

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University has announced two new capitol projects.
Martha Hunn, CCU spokesperson, said Thursday the university received state approval to build a $29.8 million Library Learning Complex next to Kimbel Library, which will also undergo a $10 million renovation.
Both projects are being funded primarily by the Horry County penny sales tax for education, Hunn said.
A tentative completion date for the Library Learning Complex is fall 2023. The library renovations are expected to be completed by the end of 2024, Hunn noted, although she said this is an early estimate.
The Library Learning Complex will be a two-story, 64,000 square-foot facility, featuring study rooms, a virtual reality lab and student computing services, the university announced.
Renovations to Kimbel Library, which was built in 1977, will reportedly include an interior redesign and reconfiguration, upgrades to the HVAC system and a multi-function instruction area.
CCU is expected to release additional information on the projects this week.
