Blount scores 30 in Coastal’s 72-58 loss to App State

The game started in Coastal’s favor as Blount worked the inside to score 12 of her team’s first 14 points as Coastal took a 14-8 lead. But after that, Appalachian State scored 24 of the game’s next 28 points and took a 30-18 lead midway through the second quarter. But Blount was not done. She added six more points in an 8-0 run for the Chants as they pulled to within 34-26 at halftime. Blount had 20 of those 26 points and was almost unstoppable. She was 8-of-12 from the field and 4-of-5 from the foul line, with her miss ending a string of 19 consecutive made charity tosses.