You can own a piece of the iconic Surfside Beach Pier, here’s how

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – People in Surfside Beach now have a chance to own a piece of the town’s beloved pier.
The Surfside Beach Pier was destroyed during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, and the portion that was left standing for the past four years has finally come down.
Now the town is letting people buy parts of the wooden pier starting Wednesday.
The town council passed a resolution on Tuesday night that allows people to buy the salvaged wood for $10 a foot.
It will be sold from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday on Scipio Lane until all the wood is sold.
There is a 10-feet maximum per buyer every Wednesday, in order to give many residents the opportunity to buy a piece of the iconic pier.
During the meeting, it was discussed if buyers would only be limited to 10-feet of pier wood in total or if they could go back each Wednesday and buy more. It was cleared up that people can go back each Wednesday and buy more of the pier wood if they would like.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.