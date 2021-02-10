White House report: South Carolina moves to #1 spot for new COVID-19 cases per 100K

WASHINGTON (WMBF) – South Carolina is at the top of a list that it doesn’t want to be on.
A new White House report was released on the coronavirus spread in South Carolina and nationwide.
It provides data from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, which shows based on new cases and test positivity, Myrtle Beach – Conway – North Myrtle Beach area and the Florence area are in the red zone. Horry and Florence counties were also listed in the red zone.
But there is some good news, the city of Georgetown and Georgetown County moved down to the orange zone.
Looking at the national picture, South Carolina ranks number one in new cases per 100,000 people. From Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, there were 18,000 COVID-19 cases in the state. Last week the Palmetto State was ranked number two.
Just behind the Palmetto State in the ranking is Texas.
Also on the national scale, South Carolina ranks in the top 10 at number six for new deaths for 100,000 people. Since the pandemic started, there have been 6,885 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in South Carolina.
Indiana ranked number one in new deaths per 100,000 people.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.