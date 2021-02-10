‘These are difficult decisions’: DHEC addresses public’s concerns on who to include in vaccine phases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The leading doctor in South Carolina’s fight against COVID-19 said she knows that the vaccine distribution process has been frustrating for many people who are waiting to see if they will be next in line.
South Carolina Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said during a media briefing on Wednesday that the Department of Health and Environmental Control has received a lot of questions from the community, the media and lawmakers on when certain people will be included in the vaccination plan.
There have been concerns that smokers will be included in Phase 1c because the CDC has listed smoking as an underlying condition, while others are asking why those with disabilities aren’t considered a priority.
Bell explained that the South Carolina Vaccine Advisory Committee (VAC) has been meeting to consider all the input from the community, along with CDC recommendations.
Committee members then go over this input and make recommendations on who should be in Phase 1b. Their goal is to make sure the distribution of the vaccine is fair and equitable across the state.
“These are really difficult decisions that need to be made until more vaccine is available for everyone,” Bell said.
While the VAC has made recommendations for Phase 1b, Bell said that Phase 1a is the only guidance that has been formalized, which includes frontline healthcare workers and those who are 65 and older.
She added that at this point there is no timeline as to when the recommendations for Phase 1b will be finalized.
“We can’t state with any certainty as to when people in very large and ill-defined groups, like smokers, will be eligible to receive vaccine. And I know that’s very frustrating for people to hear because everyone wants to know exactly when they or someone they love or someone who has a health condition or disability can receive their shots,” Bell explained.
During the media briefing, Bell was asked if she regretted instituting the phased vaccine rollout system instead of distributing the vaccine by age bracket, such as what’s being done in the United Kingdom.
Bell answered that we should not have any regrets about following science-based recommendations by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices that said the rollout should be done in phases. She believes if the distribution was done by age brackets it would have left many essential people without a vaccine.
“If we had not had a phased rollout and we would have done it by age bracket, I think we could have had a situation to where individuals who were most mobile and had the most access to services could have received the vaccine ahead of others, including our healthcare workers, including those in our long-term healthcare facilities,” Bell explained.
She also explained the phased rollout plan is more beneficial to those who live in rural communities because it doesn’t become a first-come, first-served distribution.
Meanwhile, the message continues to be the same, that South Carolinians must practice patience because the demand for the vaccine is far outweighing the supply being sent to the state.
